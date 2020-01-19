Options to be assessed for north-east town’s iconic town house

An appraisal has been launched to identify the best uses for an iconic north-east building.

Aberdeenshire Council hopes to find new uses for Peterhead Town House and has been awarded a £10,000 grant from the town’s development partnership for the project.

The building was built in 1788 for the Community of Feuars Managers.

Only the ground floor is currently in use, and is occupied by the Citizens Advice Bureau.

The local authority’s regeneration executive Dr Nick Brown said: “The Town House is a landmark public building of high architectural quality and it is important for the town’s regeneration that it is used effectively and appropriately in the years ahead.”

Peterhead Development Partnership chairman Councillor Stephen Smith said: “I naturally hope that a solution can be found so that the Town House can, once again, play a significant role in our town centre.”