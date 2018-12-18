Optician to give free glasses to homeless people in Aberdeen

An Aberdeen optician was today holding a special festive event for the homeless – where those attending can claim a free pair of glasses.

Staff at Specsavers in Union Street have volunteered to welcome some of the city’s most vulnerable today where they were to receive a free eye test before being given complimentary glasses.

Store director at Specsavers Aberdeen Dave McGinty said: “Eye care is just as important as other types of healthcare, especially for those living on our streets who face high-risk environments on a daily basis.”

The specs were to be made up within an hour of their eye test, and while they wait, those attending, who have already been identified by homeless charities Integrate Scotland and Aberdeen Cyrenians – were to enjoy treats in the comfort of the store.

Sandwiches, chocolate, crisps and water, have been donated by Pret A Manger, while hot drinks were to be served.

