Optician joins forces with businesses to help public during coronavirus pandemic

An optician is joining forces with other businesses to offer help to members of the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Duncan and Todd group has issued new guidance and changes to its usual procedures for customers.

New measures include prioritising the first two hours of the day to appointments for over-70s and vulnerable groups and staggering appointments to reduce the number of people in waiting areas.

The independent optician is also encouraging people to ease the work of the NHS by contacting them with eye concerns.

Frances Rus, the group’s managing director, said: “We want to reassure our customers that during these unprecedented times we continue to be committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all.”

Duncan and Todd Group, including 20 20 Opticians, JM MacDonald, Douglas Dickie Opticians and Browns Opticians, has also rolled out priority appointments for the elderly.

Frances added: “Our branches remain open at the moment and we are adapting our services to accommodate the ever-changing situation.

“This includes offering appointments for the first two hours of opening to over-70s.”

