Optician eyes new shop in north-east town

A high street optician is looking to move into a north-east town, according to newly-submitted plans.

Specsavers has lodged a building warrant to turn the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon into a new shop.

The plans – worth £110,000 – will see the former bank make way for the optician.

Aberdeenshire Council has set a deadline of June 6 for the decision to be made on the warrant.

A planning application has also been submitted to replace signage on the former Bridge Street bank, with plans showing an exterior photo of the branch, and drawings of the proposed signs.

The branch was closed along with a raft of other north-east banks last year, as the financial giant looked to move to a more online business model.

Since then, the unit has lain empty.