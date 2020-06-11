Optician announces appointment of new retail director

An optician and hearing care specialist has announced a new retail director.

Duncan and Todd Group, which has branches across Aberdeen, announced the appointment of Julie Mosgrove as retail director for the group.

The appointment comes as the optician prepares to welcome patients back into its branches.

Julie has worked for the company for more than eight years, joining as an optometrist before moving into the management team as retail development manager.

More recently, she has been leading the professional services team before taking on her latest role of retail director.

Duncan and Todd Group managing director Frances Rus said: “We are delighted to welcome Julie into her new role.

“Julie has played a key role in guiding the business through these unprecedented times and has brought our people with her on the way.

“Julie’s proven business acumen has been significant in driving the necessary changes to ensure the group continues to support its communities with their eye and hearing care.”