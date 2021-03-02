Optical illusion of boat floating in sky near Banff leaves social media users baffled

An image of a boat floating in the sky near a north-east town has left some Facebook users baffled.
The picture of the red vessel was taken by Colin McCallum in Banff on Friday afternoon.
Sharing the image on Facebook, the 23-year-old from Turriff, said he “saw a real-life optical illusion”.
One comment on the post, which has since been shared more than 1,400 times, blamed it on a glitch in the Matrix.
