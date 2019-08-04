Opportunity to highlight vacancies at Aberdeen jobs event

Employers are being invited to promote vacancies at a popular Aberdeen jobs fair later this year.

Aberdeen City Council is again joining forces with the Department for Work and Pensions to deliver the annual Progress Through Positive Partnerships jobs fair.

Almost 1,200 job hunters attended last year’s event, which attracted 33 employers from a range of sectors.

Businesses already signed up for the fair on September 11 include Fugro, Securitas, TK Maxx, First, Home Bargains, Aberdeen City Council, Paramount Care, Dyce Farm, Driver Hire and Pinpoint Care.

Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “Last year’s event attracted hundreds of job seekers and I would encourage any organisation in the city with vacancies to take part in the 2019 session.

“We are committed to working with partners to improve access to employment opportunities and the Progress Through Positive Partnerships initiative is an example of the work that is being done.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Exhibition space at the event is free and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis to employers with vacancies to fill.

It is expected the event will offer a range of job opportunities including seasonal, part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent posts across a variety of sectors.

The Progress Through Positive Partnerships is a £2.2 million project, which has secured £880,000 in funding from the European Structural Fund.

Department for Work and Pensions partnership manager Kirsty Jarman said: “We’ve already seen significant interest from employers for this jobs fair, which follows an extremely successful event last autumn.

“This year’s event promises to be just as popular with both job seekers and businesses.”

The jobs fair will be held on September 11 at the Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen, from 10am until 2pm, with businesses free to set up stands from 8am.