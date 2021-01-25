Opportunity North East life sciences accelerator to support next generation entrepreneurs

Opportunity North East (ONE) is to launch its third dedicated accelerator programme.

To date, 14 people developing nine businesses have been supported by ONE Life Sciences accelerators.

Applications are now being accepted for the new accelerator that will support up to eight pre-start or early-stage life sciences businesses and starts in March.

Fully funded by ONE and delivered by BioCity, the intensive programme is designed specifically for the sector. It uses lean start-up methodology and evidence-based entrepreneurship to translate research and ideas into businesses that can bring new therapies, products and digital solutions to market.

The accelerator is for researchers, academics, clinicians, and potential entrepreneurs with life sciences or healthcare ideas and based in north-east Scotland, including people in companies, Aberdeen and Robert Gordon universities, and the NHS.

The eight-week programme comprises online workshops, one-to-one coaching and access to an expert network of leading sector business people and investors who offer advice and share insights and experiences.

Professor Stephen Logan, chair of the ONE Life Sciences sector board, said: “Interest in new life sciences and healthcare therapies, products and solutions has never been higher.

“There is a wealth of ideas and innovation within north-east Scotland’s research, clinical and academic communities.

“The ONE Life Sciences Accelerator, delivered by BioCity, equips people with the knowledge and tools to commercialise innovation at pace.

“The programme directly supports the sector ambition to double the size of the region’s company cluster, anchor high-value businesses in Aberdeen and create new, high-quality jobs in life sciences as part of regional economic recovery and growth.

“It continues ONE’s investment in making Aberdeen a driver for value creation in the national health economy.”

For more information, go to www.opportunitynortheast.com