Opinions sought on new £71 million school in north-east town

Parents, pupils and staff could be consulted before the end of the year over proposals for a new community campus.

Councillors on Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee have been asked to agree that a public consultation should be held over the proposals to replace and relocate Peterhead Academy.

The local authority has committed to delivering the multi-million-pound project at a site on Kinmundy Road in Peterhead, with plans for a 1,400-pupil secondary and a new 600-capacity primary.

A report to be presented to the committee on Thursday asks councillors to agree that a consultation be carried out with local stakeholders including parent councils, pupils, staff and the community.

It adds: “The statutory consultation must run for at least 30 days during term time and it would conclude on December 13 2019. The consultation exercise will ensure that, in the event that concerns or questions arise regarding the proposed new school, these can be addressed before substantial progress is made in the construction phase of the project.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the north-east last month where she announced that the long-awaited campus for the town would be included in the first phase of a £1 billion spending plan for new schools across Scotland.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire Council has set aside £71 million to invest in the new campus, which will replace the current academy, Dales Park Primary, Meethill Primary and the Anna Ritchie School for children with additional needs, by bringing nursery, primary and secondary education together under one roof.

The report to councillors on the committee reveals the condition of the new building will be a “significant improvement” on the current school.

The new campus will also provide more space per pupil and social space will be included, according to the proposals.

Community and sport facilities will be provided at the campus, which will “significantly enhance” opportunities for PE and related activities.

If councillors give the go ahead, a further report would come back to the council in spring next year detailing the outcomes of the consultation.