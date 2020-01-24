Opinion: Toothless talking shops are a waste

So Kincorth and Leggart Community Council is appealing for more people to join it. Why bother?

Let’s face it, community councils, no matter where they are, are a monumental waste of time and effort.

By and large, the “councillors” who sit on these things are grass-roots party political hacks looking to bolster their CVs for future election prospects, retired folk looking for a new hobby or curtain-twitchers.

And far too many of these individuals are buoyed by a sense of self-importance, rarely backed up by any particular skill or talent – unless liking the sound of your own voice counts as a valuable asset.

These toothless talking shops seem to exist merely to take up the time of councillors, council officials and various other authorities, including the police.

I’d be hard put to think of a tangible improvement wrought anywhere by a community council.

So, let’s not be trying to attract more folk to take part.

Instead, let’s ask what’s the point in them existing at all?