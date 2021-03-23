Operator announced for new ebike hire scheme in Aberdeen

The operator of a scheme that will see 450 ebikes for hire brought to locations around Aberdeen has been announced.

Aberdeen City Council’s ebike hire scheme will be run by Big Issue ShareBike Ltd, which will see the ebikes popping up at various areas in the city, which can be booked through a smartphone app.

Norwegian bike hire company ShareBike Ltd is teaming up with The Big Issue to launch the Big Issue ebikes.

Residents and tourists alike will be able to book using a monthly subscription scheme, or on a pay-as-you-go basis.

A GPS system will identify bikes available to begin journeys, as well as where there are available parking spaces at the end of the route.

It’s anticipated the scheme will be launched in late summer, however is dependent on the pandemic, which may affect supply of parts, as well as any restrictions at the time.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “I’m delighted that we are partnering with The Big Issue and ShareBike to bring this ebikes scheme to Aberdeen.

“If we are to achieve local, national and international climate change targets we need to reduce vehicle emissions within the city and encourage more people to use sustainable transport and embrace active travel.

“This scheme will give local residents and visitors the opportunity to travel around the city without adding to their carbon footprint and will ensure Aberdeen is a cleaner and greener place to live, work and visit now and in the future.”

The ebikes will be sourced by ShareBike, while The Big Issue will recruit locally for maintenance of the equipment, such as re-distribution, battery charging and a contact centre.

As well as available by smartphone app, it will also be able to be accessed online and via telephone bookings.

It uses a mobile phone and personal code in order to be unlocked.

Founder of The Big Issue Lord John Bird said: “Today, we celebrate our first Big Issue ebikes public tender win with Aberdeen City Council.

“We are greatly looking forward to working in partnership with the council to deliver a friendly, accessible service across the area that will, in turn, recruit and retrain unemployed and vulnerable people in the local community and provide them with access to support and services to improve their lives.

“To add, by renting an ebike from us, you will also be playing your part towards cutting harmful carbon emissions. So, not only will you be doing good for the environment, but you will be doing good for others. You will be ‘Biking for good’.”

Founder of ShareBike AS Jan Tore Endresen added: “With more than 20 years’ experience making it faster and more convenient for people to get around without a car, we’re very excited our joint venture with The Big Issue will bring a fleet of affordable, reliable and high-quality ebikes to Aberdeen.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Aberdeen City Council and the local community to increase local transport options that not only encourage less traffic on the roads, but help the local population get more active, more often too.”