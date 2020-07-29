Openreach unveils plans to improve internet access for north-east communities

Openreach today outlined plans to make full fibre broadband available to tens of thousands of homes and businesses in ‘harder to reach’ Aberdeenshire communities.

The new locations, including Ellon, Inverurie, Stonehaven, Cowie, Banff, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, are among 60 small and rural towns and villages across Scotland to be upgraded by Openreach, without taxpayer subsidy.

Work is expected to get under way in many of the announced locations within the next 12 to 18 months but due to the size of the build, some places will see work continue into 2024.

The Aberdeenshire locations are part of a wider announcement to make the new technology available to a further 3.2 million premises in the UK’s hardest to reach ‘final third’.

Robert Thorburn, Openreach’s partnership director for Scotland, said: “We’ve already upgraded hundreds of thousands of homes and business across Scotland to full fibre.

“As well as keeping the existing network running throughout the Covid-19 crisis, our engineers have, safely and with social distancing in place, continued building the new infrastructure to make sure that as lockdown restrictions ease, our network is there to support families, businesses and the economic recovery.

“Many Scottish households and businesses can already switch to the new technology – which we’ve already started to build in Aberdeen – and hundreds of thousands more will follow in the months and years ahead, including in these harder-to-reach communities in Aberdeenshire.

“People can check online and ask their broadband providers to find out more about the many benefits. full fibre is more reliable and more resilient – meaning fewer faults and more predictable, consistent speeds. It’s also ‘future-proof’ to easily meet the growing data demands of future technologies.”

To view the full list of towns and villages included in the announcement, visit https://www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/

People interested in seeing whether they can upgrade their broadband can see what’s available in their area by entering their postcode into the online fibre checker.