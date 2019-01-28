Openreach staff pledge to be ‘best in business’ as firm creates 34 new jobs in north-east

Dozens of trainee telecoms engineers are to be hired in the north-east, it was announced today.

The recruitment drive by Openreach will see 12 new posts created in Aberdeen and 22 in Aberdeenshire.

The trainees will join the firm’s team of telecoms experts to expand, upgrade, maintain and install services over Openreach’s national broadband network.

Fraser Rowberry, Openreach’s service director for Scotland, said: “Becoming an engineer can be an incredibly rewarding career.

“We’re constantly improving our training and recruitment programmes, providing recognised qualifications, to make sure we attract and keep the best in the business.

“We’re investing heavily in upskilling our people, so they can now do more for customers in a single visit.

“We recently launched new career pathways to give our engineers a clear sense of the skills, accountabilities and experience they need to get where they want to be.”

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, added: “We’re making great progress towards reaching our target of upgrading three million homes and businesses to full fibre by the end of 2020 – reaching another 13,000 premises per week – and these new recruits in Scotland will play a crucial role in that programme.

“Our new apprentices will enable us to fulfil our commitments, with an ultimate ambition to deliver the best possible connectivity to everyone, everywhere, equally, across the entire country.

“Openreach is ambitious for the UK and is determined to build full fibre as quickly as possible.

“This will ensure the country has a reliable broadband network capable of supporting future data-hungry services and applications essential for boosting productivity.”

Jamie Hepburn, Scottish Government minister for business, fair work and skills, said: “We welcome this long-term investment in the Scottish workforce by Openreach and the capital investment being undertaken at its Livingston training facility.”

The new recruits in the north-east form part of more than 220 trainee roles being created across Scotland.

For more information about the Trainee Engineer Scheme visit openreach.co.uk/ careers