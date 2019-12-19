Opening times for Christmas and New Year: Bin collections, libraries and chemists in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus

We’ve pulled together all the Christmas opening hours for pharmacies, libraries and chemists, combined with the bin collection changes in this handy festive period guide.

Aberdeen City council

Bin collections

Collections for Wednesday December 25 will instead be made on Saturday December 21.

Collections for Wednesday January 1 will now be made on Saturday December 28.

Collections scheduled for Boxing Day and January 2 will take place on the usual collection day, although times may vary so residents are advised to have their bins out by 7am.

Residents are reminded that all bin collection services will be operating at a reduced level over the festive period so there may be delays in some areas, especially in adverse weather conditions.

Libraries

All Aberdeen City Libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. On Monday December 30, all libraries will close at 5pm and be closed on Hogmanay, New Year’s Day and Thursday January 2. Normal opening hours will resume from Friday January 3.

Schools

Aberdeen City schools will close at the end of Friday and reopen on Monday January 6.

Chemists

The majority of chemists will be closed on Christmas Day.

Cove Bay Pharmacy will open on Christmas Day and January 1 from 11am until 1pm.

Albyn Pharmacy will open on Christmas Day and January 1 from 10am until noon.

Most pharmacies will also be closed on Boxing Day.

Boots in Dyce Shopping Centre will open on Boxing Day, and on January 2 from 10am-1.30pm and again from 2-5pm.

Boots in the Bon Accord Centre will open on Boxing Day from 7.30am-6pm.

Lloyds Pharmacy on Berryden Road will open from 9am-1pm, and again from 1.30-6pm on Boxing Day. It will also be open from 10am to 6pm on January 1 and from 8am to 9pm on January 2.

ASDA Pharmacy in Bridge of Don will open from 9am-1pm, and again from 1.30-6pm on December 26. It will also open from noon to 6pm on January 1. On January 2 it will open from 9am to 1pm and 1.30 to 9pm.

Boots in Garthdee Retail Park will open from 9am-6pm, while Morrisons Pharmacy will open from 10am-4pm.

Summerhill Pharmacy at Lang Stracht Shopping Centre will open from 10am to 4pm on December 26. It will be open at the same times on January 1 and 2.

Aberdeenshire Council

Bin collections

Bins due on Christmas Day will be emptied on Friday December 27.

Thursday December 26 will be emptied on Saturday December 28.

Friday December 27 will be emptied on Monday December 30.

Wednesday January 1 will be emptied on Friday January 3.

Thursday January 2 will be emptied on Saturday January 4.

Friday January 3 will be emptied on Monday January 6.

Schools

Aberdeenshire schools will close at the end of Friday and reopen on Monday January 6.

Libraries

Live Life Aberdeenshire libraries will operate normally until Monday December 23 and will close early on Christmas Eve.

All facilities will be closed on designated public holidays and resume normal hours from Friday January 3.

Chemists

Most pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day.

Strachan Pharmacy in Banff will open briefly from 10am-12pm on Christmas Day and on January 1.

Strachan Pharmacy in Turriff will also open from 12.30-2.30pm on December 25 and January 1.

Will Chemists in Inverurie will open from 10am-12pm on Christmas Day, and again at the same time on January 2.

Also open on Christmas Day is Braemar Pharmacy which will open from 2-4pm.

Most pharmacies will also be closed on Boxing Day.

Boots in Peterhead will open from noon-4pm. It will be closed on January 1.

ASDA Pharmacy in Portlethen will open from 9am-6pm. It will also open from 12 to 6pm on January 1, and from 9am to 1.30pm then 2 to 8pm on January 2.

Will Chemists in Inverurie will open from 12pm-2pm. It will be closed on January 1 and reopen on January 2 from 12pm-2pm.

Braemar Pharmacy will open from 9am-11am on Boxing Day, and January 1 and 2.

Moray Council

Bin Collections

Collections scheduled for Christmas Day will take place on Saturday while those due for Boxing Day will be rescheduled to Sunday. Recycling due to be collected on December 25 will be collected on Saturday December 28 instead, while the Boxing Day collection has been rearranged to Sunday December 29.

Green bin collections for January 1 will now be made on Saturday December 28, while brown bin and recycling collections for New Year’s Day will both be made on January 4.

Green bin collections for January 2 will be made on Sunday December 29, while brown bin and recycling collections for that date will be rescheduled to January 5.

Recycling centres will be closed on December 22, 25, 26, 29, and January 1, 2 and 5.

Libraries

Buckie, Elgin, Keith libraries will close at 3pm on December 24. The libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and Hogmanay through to January 2.

There will be normal opening hours on December 27, 28 and December 30, January 3 and January 4.

The mobile library service will not operate from Monday to Friday January 3 inclusive.

Schools

Moray schools will be closed from the end of Friday and reopen on Monday January 6.

Chemists

Most pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day, however Baird’s Pharmacy on Keith’s Mid Street will be open from 9am to 11am. It will open from 11am to 1pm on January 1.

Boots the Chemist at Elgin’s Springfield Retail Park will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm on Boxing Day and January 2.

Angus Council

Bin Collections

Bins scheduled for collection on December 25 will be collected on Friday December 27.

Collections due to take place on January 1 will be rescheduled to Friday January 3.

Bins scheduled for collection on December 26 will be collected on Saturday December 28.

Bins scheduled for collection on January 2 will be collected on Saturday January 4.

Libraries

All ANGUSalive libraries will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve.

The libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

They will operate normal opening hours on December 27 through to December 30.

On December 31, all libraries will close at 3pm.

They will be closed on January 1 and 2 and will operate as normal from January 3 2020 onwards.

Schools

Angus schools will be closed from Monday December 23 and reopen on Monday January 6.

GP surgeries

GP surgeries will generally be closed on Christmas, Boxing Day, January 1 and January 2.

G MED, the out-of-hours GP service for the NHS, is available at NHS 24 on freephone 111.

Chemists