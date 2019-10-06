Opening of north-east Men’s Shed marked in Holyrood

The official opening of a new Men’s Shed premises has been marked in the Scottish Parliament.

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr, MP Andrew Bowie and Mearns councillor George Carr joined members and benefactors for the ceremony at Stonehaven Beach Pavilion last weekend.

Mr Kerr has now asked colleagues in Holyrood to support a motion commemorating the Men’s Shed movement in Stonehaven.

He said: “The Men’s Shed has given much opportunity for fellowship across Aberdeenshire and I was pleased to attend the opening at Stonehaven.

“I’ve been following the Stonehaven Men’s Shed project since the beginning and was really impressed with the progress they have made.

“I look forward to seeing more of these groups opening up in the Mearns and the wider north-east.”

Earlier this month, the group celebrated moving into a premises at the Beach Pavilion, which it secured through a community asset transfer and completely refurbished at a cost of £65,000.

In his motion, Mr Kerr said the Men’s Shed provides a space where men can meet, socialise and carry out a range of activities.

He added the new facilities will enable the organisation to expand and attract more members.