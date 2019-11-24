Opening hours to be cut at north-east health facility

The opening hours for a north-east health centre are set to be reduced.

Banff Minor Injury Unit (MIU), at Chalmers Hospital in the town, will change from Monday December 2 to 8am to 7pm, seven days a week.

Currently it is open 24 hours a day.

Three other units have also reduced their hours, with the MIUs at Aboyne Hospital and Stonehaven’s Kincardine Community Hospital now open from 8am to 10pm, seven days a week.

Meanwhile, the MIU at Turriff Community Hospital is open from 8am to 6pm seven days a week.