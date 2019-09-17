Opening hours at north-east council office reduced

Opening hours at a north-east council office will be reduced from later this month.

A survey was carried out on the future of services at the Towie House office in Turriff.

The facility is one of the council’s service points, offering a range of assistance for locals in relation to housing and planning advice.

The service point is currently open Monday to Friday from 8.45am to 5pm.

However, from Monday, September 30, this will be reduced to Monday to Friday from 8.45am until 1pm.

Aberdeenshire Council has said it is committed to maintaining a face-to-face service in Turriff.