Opening hours at Aberdeen recycling facilities to change this weekend

Aberdeen residents are being reminded that opening hours for recycling centres are due to change this weekend.

Aberdeen City Council is altering the times of its household waste and recycling centres from tomorrow, due to moving into its winter operational hours.

The changes will affect sites in Bridge of Don, Hazlehead, Bucksburn and Tullos.

At Bridge of Don, Hazlehead and Bucksburn, recycling centres will be operational from 10am until 4.45pm from Monday to Friday, and from 9am until 4.45pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Tullos recycling centre will be open from 10am until 4.45pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from 9am to 4.45pm on Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Wednesdays.

The change in hours also corresponds with the clocks going back one hour on Sunday.

Restrictions are also still in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen City Council has advised no one should visit a recycling centre if you or anyone within your household either has Covid-19 symptoms or is self-isolating.

Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle while queueing for access, and a member of staff will check you in on arrival.

Physical distancing measures will be in place at all times, and anyone requesting help from staff is asked to wave to catch their attention, rather than approach staff.

For more information and to book an appointment, visit https://www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/bins-and-recycling/latest-service-update-waste-and-recycling/book-appointment-household-waste-and-recycling-centre

A full list of the items accepted at each household waste and recycling centre is also available online.