Opening date revealed for new McDonald’s Westhill restaurant

A new branch of McDonald’s is due to open in a north-east town within days.

The fast food giant will open its doors at Westhill’s Arnhall Business Park – a stone’s throw from Kingsford – at 11am on Wednesday next week.

The new restaurant will have several safety measures in place in line with social distancing guidelines and only 50% of dine-in seating will be available to begin with.

Aberdeen FC mascot, Angus the Bull, will officially open the restaurant with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Craig MacLean, operations consultant at the Westhill McDonald’s, said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors to the community in Westhill and we’re so looking forward to meeting our local customers.

“We will be implementing a number of new safety measures to enable safe working and social distancing, so things may take a little longer than usual.

“We will also have only 50% of dine-in seating available to start with, to ensure we can operate safely. With this in mind we’d like to thank our customers in advance for their support and patience.”

Councillor Alistair McKelvie, who represents Westhill and District, said: “I do wish them well, it’s obviously been well thought through and planned, and I just hope it doesn’t have a major economic impact on our existing shops.

“I’ve no doubt it will also attract people from far and wide and people passing through on their way to work.”