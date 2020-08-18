Opening date revealed for new five-screen cinema in north-east town

A new five-screen cinema is to open in a north-east town within weeks.

The Arc Cinema will open its doors at the former Gala Bingo site on Peterhead’s Marischal Street on Friday October 2.

The Irish-based firm invested £2 million in converting the bingo hall into a state-of-the-art five-screen cinema.

The cinema will have 422 luxury leather armchair seats, digital laser projection with 3D capability and Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound including the Fidelio system for the hard of hearing.

All five screens will be wheelchair accessible and there will be subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parents and baby screenings.

It will bring 16 jobs to the town and will be Peterhead’s only cinema.

The cinema was originally planned to open in March but the launch was postponed due to the pandemic.

The finishing touches are now being carried out to ensure the cinema is ready to open with all the necessary safety features in place to cope with the ongoing social distancing requirements.

Laura Daramola, manager of the new cinema, said: “I love films and I am really looking forward to bringing cinema back to the centre of Peterhead in this great building.

“We know people will be delighted with the quality, comfort and service on offer in their new cinema.

“There will be special measures in place because of the Covid-19 restrictions to ensure the safety of all our visitors and staff but we are certain that they won’t detract from the overall experience. We can’t wait to open our doors.”