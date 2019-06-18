Opening date revealed for Aberdeen Art Gallery

Council chiefs today confirmed Aberdeen Art Gallery will reopen in November.

The council announced the gallery will reopen on Saturday, November 2, following its £34.6 million revamp.

Works included restoring and modernising the Grade-A listed building, increasing the capacity for art works and adding a new top floor which will host the BP Galleries.

As part of the works, Cowdray Hall was also repaired and modernised.

Councillor Jenny Laing, Co-Leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “The landmark redevelopment of Aberdeen Art Gallery, Cowdray Hall and Remembrance Hall is creating an exceptional centre for art and music in the heart of the city.

“It is part of an incredible period of positive change in Aberdeen, with the recent opening of the refurbished Music Hall and the excitement building as we prepare for the launch of P&J Live in the months ahead.

“With work on the restoration of Provost Skene’s House set to begin and Union Terrace Gardens ready to be transformed, it is a hugely important period in the story of Aberdeen.”