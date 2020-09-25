Opening date confirmed for new north-east bakery

An opening date has been announced for a new north-east bakery and coffee shop.

Jemma Stephen, owner of the increasingly popular baking firm The Cupcake Stop, is set to officially open her very own bakery on Saturday October 10.

Initially working from home, Jemma will now be operating at the new premises on Loirston Avenue in Cove. The bakery will offer a vast selection of treats for customers including cupcakes, celebratory cakes, and tray bakes, as well as delicious coffees and soft drinks.

The Cupcake Stop Bakery will be open for takeaway only for the time being.

The dog-friendly venue will be open from 8am to 4pm Wednesday to Friday, 9am to 3pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 3pm on Sundays.

To find out more information on The Cupcake Stop, visit the business’ Facebook page or call