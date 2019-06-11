Opening date confirmed for £8.5m north-east sports village

The opening date for a new multi-million pound sports centre in a north-east town has been revealed.

The Banchory Sports Village will open to the public on August 20, with a soft launch scheduled for the weekend before.

Work is today continuing on the £8.5 million facility at Hill of Banchory ahead of the summer opening.

The project is funded by Aberdeenshire Council with support from North Banchory Company and the Banchory Sports Village Trust who raised £70,000 from the community.

A phased opening will see first group gain access to the facilities on August 16, with the rest of the community able to access the facilities the following week.

A formal opening is expected to take place later in the year.

Chair of the sports and culture sub-committee at Aberdeenshire Council David Cook said: “This is a big milestone for Banchory, the area, and for Live Life Aberdeenshire.

“This facility reflects our wider commitment to providing state-of-the-art sporting facilities in partnership with the community, delivering something which we can all be proud of.

“I am looking forward to being there on the opening day to get a sense of the range of activities on offer.”

Chair of the communities committee is Councillor Anne Stirling said: “This project would simply not be reaching this milestone if it were not for partnership.

“We have been able to deliver this facility by working with project partners and the community, as well as with the support of some former Aberdeenshire councillors, all of whom were fundamental to getting this off the ground.

“It will provide benefits for the people of Banchory and beyond, with physical activity and cultural experiences being such a recognised part of promoting health and wellbeing.

“This is a project of which we can all be proud.”

And Banchory Sports Village trustee Keith Mair said: “An enormous amount of community effort went into raising the funds necessary to bring this project to Banchory, starting almost thirty years ago, so it is very exciting to see it now so close to completion.”

CEO of North Banchory Company, David Smart said: “We are extremely proud to have played a key role in this community project over the past 12 years.

“To see the Banchory Sports Village in the final stages of its development is something the partnership has worked tirelessly to achieve, and we are delighted that the communities of Banchory and beyond will soon have access to state-of-the-art sporting facilities for the entire community to enjoy.”