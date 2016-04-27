IKEA is to open its first Aberdeen store in just two weeks time.

The new collection point, which will occupy part of the Makro store situated on Wellington Circle, will open its doors on Thursday, May 12.

The development will include an IKEA order and collection point – similar to the Argos model – with a showroom and sales area, as well as a cafe and toilets.

Around 30 jobs are to be created when the new store opens.

IKEA Aberdeen order and collection point manager Iain Crone said: “We are delighted to be bringing this unique version of IKEA to Aberdeen this May.

“Today, customers in the region shop with us online but they have to travel considerable distances to our Edinburgh or Glasgow stores to see the range or get advice from our co-workers.

“The order and collection point is a fantastic opportunity to connect all the ways you can shop with us in one place, right here in Aberdeen.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback for bringing IKEA to the area and so we expect the first few weeks will be quite busy.

“We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to the order and collection point over the coming months.”

IKEA order and collection development manager Jack Jackson said: “We are very excited to be opening Aberdeen order and collection point.

“With the new format we will be able to bring the IKEA product range and experience to Aberdeen more quickly and conveniently than ever before.”