Opening ceremony for new Aberdeen hotel

A hotel on the site of Aberdeen’s new international concert and events venue has had its official opening.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden joined the team at the brand new Hilton, which adjoins the multi-million-pound P&J Live.

More than 40 guests joined the ribbon-cutting celebrations at the new hotel.

The hotel boasts 200 rooms, including nine suites named after the region’s most famous sons and daughters, an in-house restaurant, as well as a bar, lounge and spa.

Mark Leyland, general manager of the hotel, said: “We have got off to a flying start, welcoming thousands of guests for Offshore Europe just days after opening its doors – so it’s great to take some time to officially mark the occasion and cut the ribbon on the property.”

He said the team was “exceptionally proud” to bring the first Hilton Hotels & Resorts to the city.

Mr Lumsden said it was “fantastic” to be at the official opening of the new hotel, just a week after Offshore Europe.

He added: “The entire site will serve the residents of the city as well as attracting delegates and tourists from home and abroad as a central strand of our Regional Economic Strategy and its key aims.”