‘Open for business’: North-east garden centre confirms plans to reopen tomorrow

A north-east garden centre has confirmed it will reopen fully tomorrow.

Foxlane Garden centre in Westhill was forced to close last month by Aberdeenshire Council after it was deemed to be selling “non-essential” goods.

And last weekend it was forced to scrap it’s “pick and collect service” – where customers were able to place an order online and visit the store to pick their items during a 20 minute window – after Aberdeenshire Council received a complaint.

In a statement released at the time, centre bosses said: “Well, we’ve just been informed by the council that they’re shutting down our pick and collect service after receiving a complaint from someone.

“If you have an appointment booked it has now been cancelled. Very sorry.”

However, following news that lockdown restrictions will be eased by the Scottish Government, garden centres will now be able to reopen as long as strict social distancing measures are in place.

A post on Foxlane Garden Centre’s Facebook page confirmed the news, adding that they will be following social distancing guidelines and restricting the number of people allowed in the store at one time.

It said: “We will be open tomorrow, 9am to 5pm.

“The shop will be open with new social distancing measures in place and we will be limiting the number of people who can be in the shop. A social distancing queue system will also be in place. No more click and collect, no appointments. We will be open for business”

Dobbies has also confirmed its Aberdeen store will be one of 12 across Scotland reopening tomorrow.