OPEN FOR BUSINESS: DF Communications offers helping hand to Aberdonians amid virus crisis

A communications solutions provider is one of many businesses lending a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aberdeen-based DF Communications has been serving customers in the north-east business community for more than 30 years and will continue to do so throughout this difficult period.

The company works to provide business mobiles, internet connectivity and cloud telephony.

Sales director Craig Forsyth explained the concept behind cloud telephony.

He said: “What we specialise in is cloud telephony.

“It offers a wider variety of system benefits than traditional analogue telephone systems do and the beauty of it is that you can effectively work from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection.

“We work to ensure that your telephone system is always in the cloud so it is always contactable and, therefore, if you are working from home and you want your business calls directed to your mobile then we can ensure that is the case.

“What then happens is that you effectively have your business telephone system on your phone.

“You can make phone calls from that business system on your mobile without using your existing contracted minutes.”

“A lot of people may not want to hand out their personal number, so if you are using the system it will appear as your business number.”

In addition to their work with cloud telephony,DF Communications are CityFibre partners and can assess whether a leased line is a good fit for your company.

Craig added: “As connectivity specialists we are ideally placed to give you unbiased, commercial advice.

“We can provide leased lines to companies at costs that are dramatically reduced from what they were two or three years ago.”

Craig believes it is the firm’s award-winning customer service that sets it apart from its competitors.

He explained: “One of the things that sets us apart from others is our commitment to customer service and we want to make sure that people can communicate during these really tough times.”

The company is advising people to look at their business-continuity plans due to ongoing concerns around coronavirus.

“If staff are not available to answer phone calls in the office, the easiest solution is to move to hosted telephony which allows you to use the internet to make and receive calls.

“Please contact us and we can help guide you through the options available.”

DF Communications is also advising businesses to ensure its employees can access its servers securely.

One way of doing this is by using a VPN which creates a secure link from devices to your corporate network.