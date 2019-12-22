Open day held at renovated Aberdeen hospital ward

Patients and staff have been welcomed into a newly refurbished hospital ward.

The NHS Grampian Healing Space project team invited colleagues, families and carers to look at the Royal Cornhill Hospital’s acute admission Fraser Ward, which has been the site of construction work over the past few months.

Those who attended the event were shown how feedback and learning gathered from the Huntly Ward, which has also been refurbished and was completed last year, was incorporated into the designs.

Work will be carried out in all six of the acute admission sites at the hospital to help improve safety.

Jane Fletcher, head of mental health and learning disability services, said: “The new ward is testament to all involved in the project.

“We pride ourselves in the patient and public involvement which has taken place throughout the project.

“The project team has worked closely with contractors to take forward feedback and ideas from patients and family carers and this has resulted in a ward to be very proud of.

“We have created a safe environment while maintaining a welcoming and therapeutic feel to the ward.”