Open-air silent disco to take place at Aberdeen’s Christmas Village

Festive shoppers will be given the chance to rock around Aberdeen’s Christmas Village this year when a new silent disco comes to town.

As festivities begin to ramp up, it has now emerged that the first open-air silent disco will be brought to this year’s city centre Winter Wonderland.

The village is being run by Aberdeen Inspired alongside Aberdeen City Council and Codona’s, with Friends of Anchor running the silent disco.

Profits from the event will go towards the charity.

Led by a tour guide working with Silent Adventures, visitors will be able to sing and dance their way through some of the most loved Christmas tunes, in a carol singing twist.

Revellers will don headphones and boogie their way around the Christmas Village and Marischal College quad stalls.

Jim Milne, chairman of Friends of Anchor, said: “Christmas is such a magical time of year and we’re excited to be bringing our own little dusting of extra festive fun with our silent disco adventure.

“With the disco tours happening every weekend, we hope lots of you will join us in singing and dancing your way around the Winter Wonderland of the Christmas Village as we raise funds for cancer and haematology care right here in the north-east of Scotland.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the business body had taken on board feedback from people visiting last year.

He said: “Aberdeen Inspired never wants to be complacent, we know that Christmas means a lot to folk.

“There’ll be an increase in businesses in the quad.

“Friends of Anchor will come along and they will do their thing and we’re happy to help and support because it’s all about people.”

And councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, said: “I think it’s something different. It’s for a good cause and I think that’s important.

“People will hear us before they see us, I think it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Tickets will be available at the Christmas village or can be pre-booked by emailing info@friendsofanchor.org