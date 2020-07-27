Open air film screenings to take place at north-east castle

A popular north-east castle is hosting two outdoor film screenings in its grounds this weekend.

Barra Castle, near Inverurie, will show iconic action movie Top Gun – offering members of the public the chance to see the first installment before the release of Top Gun 2 later this year – and Disney Pixar movie Up on Saturday, with Up being screened from 3-5pm and Top Gun being screened from 7pm.

There will be hot food, snacks, and soft and hot drinks available for visitors on the night, as well as fresh woodfired pizza from Haydn’s Woodfired Pizza, a business based in Newmachar.

Visitors are asked to bring along their own chairs and dress to the conditions, given that they are open-air screenings. Toilets are available on-site and social distancing measure will be in place.

Ticket prices start at £6.50 and can be ordered by visiting bluemonkeyevents.com. For more information, visit The Barn at Barra Castle on Facebook.