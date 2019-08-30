Oor Wullie Miller sculpture returns home to Pittodrie

Aberdeen’s most popular Oor Wullie sculpture has been transferred to Pittodrie.

Oor Wullie Miller is now in pride of place “where he belongs” at the home of the Dons.

The sculpture has been the most collected Oor Wullie during his time at the Bon Accord Centre.

His trip to Pittodrie comes as all the sculptures are set to be removed from display and given a good spruce up ahead of the Farewell Weekend between September 13 and 15.

The event, held at Marischal College Quad, will see the big sculptures join their “wee” counterparts, designed by schools and community groups, to give the public one last chance to see them all together before they are auctioned off to raise money for the Archie Foundation.

The auction will be held on September 17 at the Thainstone Centre in Inverurie.

Gothenburg Great Miller unveiled the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail sculpture based on him at the Bon Accord Centre in June.

Designed by artist Sarah Mauchline and signed by the former Aberdeen Football Club manager, the sculpture, which is part of the national Oor Wullie art trail, immortalises the moment Willie lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983.

The Oor Wullie Miller statue wears the 1983 strip and has a programme from the game. It also contains the lyrics from the team’s cult classic European song.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Speaking at a launch event for the statue, Willie said: “It is very lifelike and here was me thinking there was only one of me, but now there are two.

“It is an amazing effort by the artist Sarah and I’m hoping it can raise some funds for charity.”

He joked: “The statue is very jovial and I don’t know if Aberdeen fans will remember me being quite so happy as that, apart from when lifting trophies.

“I’m sure a lot of referees won’t remember me being that jovial.

“I think it is maybe me enjoying the aftermath of putting Rangers to the sword.”