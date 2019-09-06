Oor Wullie has a gas at Offshore Europe

With the Oor Wullie auction in the pipeline, one statue has headed for a day out at Offshore Europe.

Oor Roughneck, who had been drawing crowds outside Marischal Square on the city’s Broad Street, has popped up at P&J Live for the oil and gas exhibition.

The figure, decked out in bright orange offshore overalls complete with a hard hat, is part of the hit Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail which has been running since June.

Based on the popular cartoon character, a total of 40 sculptures, all decorated in different designs and outfits, have been placed in prominent spots across the city, with even more in other cities.

Following a farewell weekend next week, the statues will be auctioned off to raise money for the ARCHIE Foundation.

There will be various events held across the country giving fans a chance to bid for the statues in Dundee, Inverurie, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cat MacKenzie, the artist behind the Oor Roughneck design, said: “It was lovely to see it heading away for a bonus day out before the farewell weekend and the auction.

“There’s a fair chance that Wullie would have grown up to go offshore.

“It was a good one to work on and the timing for Offshore Europe is great, just before the auction.

“He was in a really good spot in Marischal Square. I saw lots of selfies taken.”

Cat is now offering to add a name or business logo onto Oor Roughneck’s hat for whoever buys him.

She said: “I’m offering to do a logo for the buyer, it can go on his sleeve or his hat and it can either be my copy of the logo or something funny.

“It can be a name or a logo incorporated.

“I’m happy to work along with the buyer to add a new part to Oor Roughneck.”

And Cat also spoke of her delight at being involved with the bucket trail project and praised the work done by the ARCHIE Foundation.

She said: “It’s been a total privilege to work with the ARCHIE Foundation and be involved in the trail from start to finish.

“I think the auction is going to be fantastic.

“They do a fantastic amount of work in the north-east and any contribution to help that is a pleasure.”

Thousands of people are expected to head to the Quad at Marischal College, from September 13-15, which will be the public’s final chance to see dozens of colourful sculptures of the cheeky character before they are sold at auction.

Money raised from the sales will help improve the lives of young patients attending hospitals across Scotland.

For more information about the Aberdeen sculptures and the auction, visit oorwullie.com/aberdeen