Video: Oor Wullie bucket trail auction makes ‘astonishing’ £316,700 to help sick kids in north-east

A packed crowd helped raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to help sick children in the north-east as the Oor Wullie statues were auctioned off.

The unique and colourful sculptures, both large and small, from Aberdeen and the Highlands went under the hammer last night at Thainstone Mart near Inverurie.

Specialist auctioneers ANM Group were on hand to help raise a total of £316,700 for the Archie Foundation in an exciting evening to round off a summer of fun.

Auctioneers Alan Hutcheon, Mark Barrack, Alan Donald and Colin Slessor had the crowd giggling away throughout the night while raising serious cash for the charity.

Colin, who has appeared on BBC programme The Mart, was proudly showing off his Aberdeen FC scarf as the popular statue inspired by Gothenburg Great Willie Miller was auctioned off for £9,000.

In total, sculptures which have been on show all summer in the north-east along with some mini statues raised £262,000. In a surprise ending to the bidding, five buckets – without Wullie – were put under the hammer, adding another £4,900 to the pot.

A unique Oor Wullie portrait went for £1,000 to bring the auction proceedings to an end.

The Amazing Oor Wullie, depicting a jolly clown, was the most popular statue of the night raising a whooping £15,500.

More than 100 people took part in the auction online with the Oor Wullie Miller statue going to an unknown bidder.

David Wood, Archie Foundation chief executive, opened the event thanking everyone who had taken part in the trail over the summer.

However, the honours of telling the crowd the highly anticipated total from the night was chairman Joe Mackie.

Speaking after the auction, a delighted Mr Wood said: “It has been an amazing night and it is a superb amount of money we have raised to help sick children. It couldn’t have gone any better.

“Everyone has really got into the spirit of the evening and I think it has made a huge difference helping us raise more money.

“Raising more than £300,000 was astonishing and far exceeded our expectations.

“People have been very generous and I want to thank them all for the support.”

This year’s Bucket Trail was the first of its kind to take place across Scotland, and similar auctions will take place in Edinburgh tomorrow and Glasgow on Friday, raising money for children’s charities there.

The sculpture trail led to thousands of visitors into the city centre of Aberdeen.