Oor Willie: New sculpture of Dons star unveiled ahead of Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail

Dons and Scotland legend Willie Miller has been immortalised as Scotland’s favourite son as part of a national fundraising campaign.

The new statue was unveiled for the first time today at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre as part of the Oor Wullie BIG Bucket Trail.

Evening Express columnist Willie was on hand to sign the design which will help support children’s hospital charities across Scotland.

The finished product was designed by artist Sarah Mauchline, with the Bon Accord Centre sponsoring the display of the iconic character.

Willie Miller, a Gothenburg Great and former Aberdeen Football Club manager, praised the finished design.

He said: “The sculpture design is an excellent piece of work from Sarah Mauchline and it is an honour to have played a part in the inspiration.

“The design captures some key moments in Aberdeen Football Club’s history and I hope it helps raise money for Scotland’s children’s hospitals.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sarah was delighted to have the opportunity to bring her creation to life.

She said:“The inspiration behind my design comes from my family, all of which are huge Dons supporters.

“Winning the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1983 was a proud moment in history for AFC, therefore I wanted to create my design around that momentous day.

“And when thinking of which player I’d transform Oor Wullie into, there could only be one – captain at the time, and legend, Willie Miller.

“I hope my design brings joy to those who meet him and raises lots of money for Scottish children’s hospital charities.

“Thank you to Bon Accord for choosing my design.”

Oor Wullie Miller will be on display at Bon Accord throughout the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail along with over 200 other designs across Scotland from June 17 to August 30.

Bon Accord Centre manager, Craig Stevenson, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Oor Wullie Miller.

“Aberdeen Football Club is close to many Aberdonian’s hearts with Willie Miller playing a big part in its history and we are sure he will be popular with our shoppers.

“We work in partnership with the wider community where ever we can, and The Big Bucket Trail is a fantastic initiative to get people moving around Scotland, all the while raising money for such great children’s charities.”

Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is the first nationwide public arts trail and will cover 700 miles across Scotland this summer.

A total of 200 statues of the playful loon will take to the streets of Aberdeen, Glasgow, Inverness and Dundee for 11 weeks starting on Monday until August 30.

It is part of a bid to raise awareness and funds for charities including the Archie Foundation in the north-east.