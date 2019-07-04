Thursday, July 4th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Onlookers amazed by Red Arrows display at RAF Lossiemouth

by Callum Main
04/07/2019, 4:54 pm
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

The Red Arrows have performed their only Scottish show in the north-east today.

The RAF’s famed aerial acrobatic team were at Lossiemouth earlier today.

Members of the public were able to watch the show, which followed an appearance by the Typhoon aircraft, from the north side of the airfield at 2pm.

A number of road closures had been put in place by police for the duration of the day, but officers in the are were still keen to enjoy the display.

Great to see the RAF Red Arrows in #Lossiemouth today RAF Lossiemouth

Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 4 July 2019

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline operational experience.

With their trademark Diamond Nine shape and combination of close formations and precision flying, the Red Arrows have been carrying out displays since 1965.

Based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 4,900 displays in 57 countries by the beginning of 2018 – the Squadron’s 54th season.

Details on the time of the Red Arrows performance on July 29 will be released by the organisers at a later date.

Breaking