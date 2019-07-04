Onlookers amazed by Red Arrows display at RAF Lossiemouth

The Red Arrows have performed their only Scottish show in the north-east today.

The RAF’s famed aerial acrobatic team were at Lossiemouth earlier today.

Thanks @RAFTyphoonTeam & @rafredarrows for a great show today, and @RAFRed10 for his superb commentary! That was the Red's only display in Scotland this year! They head to North America for their Canadian/American tour very soon!#NoOrdinaryJob #TeamLossie pic.twitter.com/yj9tSltk1S — RAF Lossiemouth (@RAFLossiemouth) July 4, 2019

Members of the public were able to watch the show, which followed an appearance by the Typhoon aircraft, from the north side of the airfield at 2pm.

With Friends and Family Day at nearby #RAFLossiemouth we were able to enjoy a colourful flyover from the #RedArrows 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5RMiIc96nE — Gordonstoun (@gordonstoun) July 4, 2019

Spectacular display of the #RedArrows this afternoon over Gordonstoun House, put on by our neighbours @RAFLossiemouth as part of their Friends & Family Day #goodneighbours @gordonstoun pic.twitter.com/0DSTtbPyXb — Titus Edge (@titus_edge) July 4, 2019

A number of road closures had been put in place by police for the duration of the day, but officers in the are were still keen to enjoy the display.

Great to see the RAF Red Arrows in #Lossiemouth today RAF Lossiemouth Posted by North East Police Division on Thursday, 4 July 2019

Flying distinctive Hawk fast-jets, the team is made up of pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline operational experience.

With their trademark Diamond Nine shape and combination of close formations and precision flying, the Red Arrows have been carrying out displays since 1965.

Based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, the Red Arrows had flown almost 4,900 displays in 57 countries by the beginning of 2018 – the Squadron’s 54th season.

