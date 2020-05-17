Online yoga sessions to be held for north-east festival

The annual Aberdeenshire wellbeing festival is set to feature a number of events including online yoga classes.

The popular event aims to raise awareness of how individuals, groups and communities can support mental wellbeing for all, reduce stigma and promote recovery.

Featuring throughout the festival, is Yoga4Health – a social prescribing yoga programme which is for individuals with mild depression and anxiety.

It is also for those who are at risk of cardiovascular issues, those diagnosed as pre-diabetic and for anyone who is interested in connecting with others.

The taster session intends to provide an introduction to the 10 week programme which does not rely on equipment and is accessible to most individuals.

Throughout the class, attendees will be introduced to techniques which aim to settle the body and mind through movement and breath.

Prior experience of yoga is not required.

The programme of activities available is a partnership project between Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership and other public services.

The festival runs from tomorrow until Sunday, May 24.

Yoga4Health’s first session will take place on tomorrow at 5.30pm.

To view all available classes, visit https://bit.ly/2WVzuLJ

To register for an event, email yoga4healthgrampian@gmail.com