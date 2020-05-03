Online workshop will help Aberdeen business owners with bookkeeping

An online workshop will teach people the basics of bookkeeping.

Business Gateway is holding a webinar for business owners in Aberdeen which will provide information on bookkeeping.

The online event aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills necessary to manage their finances and comply with regulatory and legal requirements through a relevant bookkeeping system.

The workshop will explain what financial records are needed, as well as the broad principles and procedures of accounting systems – both manual and computerised.

It will also show individuals how to use financial records for monitoring the financial state of their business.

It will be held on Thursday April 30, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

To register for the free event visit bit.ly/2Yjh4Hh