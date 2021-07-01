An online troll who sent abusive Facebook messages to a former north-east politician faces a further sentencing wait after claiming he needed to isolate.

Reece Cuthbert, of Haddington Avenue, Dundee, targeted Ross Thomson on July 13 2019.

Mr Thomson was the MP for Aberdeen South between June 2017 and November 2019.

The Conservative politician resigned over sexual misconduct allegations but was cleared by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards last October.

Previously, at Dundee Sheriff Court, Cuthbert admitted sending messages that were “grossly offensive” and of “indecent, obscene or menacing character”.

Former Ninewells Hospital worker Cuthbert was jailed in January after he attacked two police officers with their own pepper spray in Dundee.

Sceptical about failure to appear

He did not attend for sentencing today, with solicitor Paul Parker-Smith admitting he was sceptical about Cuthbert’s failure to appear.

Mr Parker-Smith said: “He phoned my colleague this morning saying he had been in close contact with someone with Covid and was told to self-isolate.

“He then provided information around testing.

“However, had he done this last Friday when he should have done then he may have been able to attend after returning a negative test.”

The 26-year-old pled guilty to repeatedly posting abusive and threatening comments on Facebook that were directed at Mr Thomson.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence on Cuthbert until later this month.