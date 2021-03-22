Online training course launched by north-east charity

A north-east charity has launched an online training course for people to help improve their understanding of sensory loss.

North East Sensory Services (NESS) developed the digital tool after face-to-face training courses were made impossible by Covid-19 restrictions.

The virtual tutorial – which takes around six hours to complete – is aimed at anyone working in health and social care, or in a customer-facing role that may involve dealing with blind and deaf people.

NESS, which supports thousands of people with sensory impairments across the north-east, has encouraged professionals across the region to complete the training.

The training itself involves online group conversations, quizzes and video content.

It aims to provide an overview of the practical and emotional difficulties caused by sight and hearing loss and encourages participants to think about how they can make their work and communication more accessible.

Costs for those working in councils and health boards will often be covered by employers, and for anyone else, a fee of just £40 applies.

As pandemic restrictions are lifted, the online courses will be complemented by face-to-face training.

Libby Hillhouse, training and information officer with NESS, said: “Face-to-face training is a major part of what we do, but clearly that’s been made impossible over the last year.

“Now this online approach enables people to boost their own understanding of sensory impairments wherever they are, and at a time which suits them.

“Blind and deaf people encounter practical and emotional challenges every single day of their lives.

“But by coming into contact with more people who have skills in dealing with these issues, this increases the independence of someone with hearing or visual impairments and makes a huge difference to their life – and that is the key focus of the work we do.

“These courses won’t just help thousands of blind and deaf people across the north- east, they will provide others with key skills which they can take forward and use for the rest of their lives.”

To sign up for the training courses, visit www.nesensoryservices.org/for-professionals/sensory-awareness-training