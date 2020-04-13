Online survey launched for new north-east cycle path

An online survey has been launched as part of a consultation on a new proposed north-east cycle path.

Aberdeenshire Council is considering adding a surfaced route for cyclists and walkers at Collieburn Park in Peterhead.

The survey is to allow residents to give their thoughts on some of the key decisions that will need to be made.

It includes questions on how people have used the path and the routes surrounding it.

A council spokesman said: “The information gathered will be used to influence the brief for the design and building of the path. It will also be mentioned in funding applications made in connection with the project.

“Funding for this path has not yet been secured and applications will be made to a range of funders.”

The survey will be open until April 31 and can be found at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/KZ28LSK