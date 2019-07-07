Aberdeen university creates online development scheme for students

An innovative way to support students with skills and career development will be piloted at an Aberdeen university.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) is developing a range of digital mini-modules and entrepreneurship workshops which will be available to all students regardless of the course they are studying, including part-time and online.

The digital classes will provide graduates with an opportunity to gain relevant and recognised knowledge to adapt to changing employer landscapes and skills needs.

Professor Gordon McConnell, vice principal for commercial and regional innovation at RGU, said: “The new digital mini-modules recognise that the skills students need to learn to adapt and manage their careers in the changing world of work in the fourth industrial revolution goes beyond the university-discipline classroom-based learning.

“All students – no matter what type or form of course they are doing – will be able to engage with the material and undertake their learning in short bursts from a digital device.

“Students will document their informal or formal learning which is verified by the university, providing official recognition of competencies achieved through a digital badge that can be displayed on CVs and social media sites such as LinkedIn.”

Those interested in finding out more information should contact: innovation@rgu.ac.uk