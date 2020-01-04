North-east bargain hunters urged to watch out for scammers

New Year sales shoppers are being urged to be aware of scammers by police.

Officers from the North East Division have issued advice aimed at protecting bargain hunters grabbing deals after the festive period.

They are encouraging people shopping online to be aware of scams that could give fraudsters access to their credit card details or bank account information.

In a monthly community policing bulletin Sergeant Richard Dickens, of Hazlehead and West End Community Policing Teams said: “As the post-Christmas sales have begun, increasingly more of us are turning to internet shopping to purchase goods and services.

“As part of our commitment to deliver safer virtual communities, this serves as an opportune time to give some guidance and advice in relation to internet safety, specifically in relation to internet shopping.”

He added: “When shopping online, make sure your web browser and internet security is up to date.

“Look for the padlock in the address line before you enter any card details.

“Check your online accounts and bank statements regularly to ensure that no unauthorised transactions have been made.”

Police also want people to be aware of email scams.

“Be aware of seemingly genuine emails advertising a win of some sort,” said Sgt Dickens.

He added: “These usually involve requesting the sending of money to ‘release’ the prize or requesting your bank details.

“Never email personal or financial information, even if you are close with the recipient.”

Visit tinyurl.com/policescotlandonlinesafety for more information about online safety.