Online music event to raise funds for Aberdeen charity

An online music event is taking place this week to raise vital funds for Aberdeen charity CFINE.

Hosted by All Night Passion – a local DJ duo consisting of Mark Paterson and Sean Moggach – the live music stream will run on Wednesday from 7-9pm.

It will be performed at Codonas on Beach Boulevard and will be available to stream online.

All funds raised will go towards CFINE, a charity that provides support and supplies to the most vulnerable people.

Mark and Sean will also be participating in CFINE’s Appetite for Change challenge from Monday October 5 to Friday October 9, where they will be living on a food budget of just £2 per day.

The duo hope to raise a total of £1,000 for their efforts in the challenge and the upcoming music event.

Visit cfine.org/fundraisers/all-night-passions-appetite-for-change if you wish to make a donation.

For more information on how to stream the online event on Wednesday, visit the All Night Passion – Codona’s DJ Stream event page on Facebook.