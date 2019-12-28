North-east councils splash cash to combat hackers

Local authorities across the north-east have spent more than £500,000 on technology for protection against computer hackers.

Aberdeen City Council splashed out almost £450,000 on defences against malicious online threats, while Aberdeenshire spent about £85,000.

These expenses come as local authorities across the UK face an unprecedented barrage of cyber attacks, amounting to almost 800 every hour in the first half of 2019, according to insurance broker Gallagher.

In new figures obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, it was revealed Aberdeen City Council spent £315,000 on a “next generation firewall” for five years, alongside £112,800 on extra hardware and £15,000 on technical support.

Aberdeenshire paid out just over £49,000 a year on firewalls since 2017, on top of £30,000 in filtering and £7,046 on “cyber essentials”.

Council statistics previously showed that hackers tried to gain illegal access to computer systems more than 15 million times in the last year.

However, neither of the local authorities have lost any money to e-crimes.

North East MSP Tom Mason insisted that struggling councils must be given the resources needed to withstand the pressure of internet attacks.

He said: “The vast majority of cyber attacks are unsuccessful because more and more people are getting wise to the telltale signs of online fraud.

“But the spikes in brute-force attacks mean a heavy burden on hardware and software.

“These can be immensely expensive as these figures show.

“However, while the risk and the costs associated with defence are both rising, available funding for our councils is being cut..”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have a duty to ensure the public, children and young people in our schools and council staff can use computers, mobile phones and electronic devices safely in the knowledge they are protected against cyber-attacks.

“We regularly remind our staff and young people in schools about how to stay safe online but to ensure complete peace of mind our ICT department invests in the most up-to-date and cost-effective cyber security systems.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Aberdeen City Council is continually developing and refining controls to mitigate against the impact of cyber threats.

“During the previous year there were two large global spikes increasing the number of attempts.

“While we are unable to limit the number of attempts, the focus is on aligning people, process and technology to minimise their impact.

“Aberdeen City Council has a dedicated team focussing on cyber security, adhering to best practice and Government guidelines.

“Implementing ‘Defence in Depth’ layered security and continual monitoring helps identify and prevent threats contributing to the overall security posture.”