Online games lead way to career as air traffic controller

You want to become an air traffic controller, but what next?

The minimum requirement is five National Five qualifications in grade A to C, with maths and English being two of these.

There are three stages of aptitude testing within the application process.

The first two stages are online with all the details here – the first route to making an application.

The format of these tests will be online games to test the aptitude of applicants.

Before formally applying, prospective applicants are encouraged to visit the website and practice the games and search for other air traffic control themed games to develop muscle memory.

The third stage of the application process sees applicants attend an assessment centre where there is an interview and some psychometric tests.

Individuals must also pass a medical, which looks at eyesight and hearing, but that is only undertaken once a job offer has been formally made.

Once a job offer has been accepted, prospective air traffic controllers will go to the Nats college in Whitely, near Southampton.

From day one, individuals will receive a salary, in the region of around £17,000.

The college course takes around nine months to complete.

Controllers are then sent out to an airport in order to continue nine months on the job learning.

At the end of that nine months controllers will take a test and are then qualified to work on their own, where their salary would increase to around £35,000.

Within three to four years of joining the company, individuals can expect to be earning around £55,000.