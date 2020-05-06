12-hour online fitness marathon will help raise cash for Women’s Aid

North-east fitness fanatics are being encouraged to take part in a 12-hour charity fitness marathon.

Organised by Classfinder and EDM UK, the exercise event will take place on Sunday May 10 from 8am to 8pm.

The 12-hour marathon will comprise 24 30-minute classes hosted by a range of fitness brands including Soulsa Dance Fitness, Boxercise and Keep Fit Association.

The brands have produced content suited to people of all ages, ranging from seated exercise to holistic sessions to dance fitness.

All funds raised will be donated to Women’s Aid, a charity that delivers a range of specialised support services to women and children who have experienced domestic violence.

Viewers can take part in as many sessions as they like.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/classfinderuk