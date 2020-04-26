Online event will showcase benefits of taking teaching qualification at Aberdeen uni

A virtual event is to be held to explain the benefits of pursuing further teaching qualifications in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen University will present the online session for individuals who are interested in applying for the MEd in Inclusive Practice.

During the event, lecturer Dr Kirsten Darling-McQuistan will deliver a 30-minute virtual seminar on the benefits of studying an MEd, PgDip or PgCert in Inclusive Practice online.

She will cover the fundamental aim and benefits of the programme, a breakdown of all the modules covered throughout the programme, and provide an opportunity for attendees to ask any further questions.

The part-time postgraduate course, which is delivered online through distance learning, is designed for teachers and lecturers working in pre-school, primary, secondary and further education.

Fundamental to the programme is the belief that all learners have the same rights and are of equal worth, irrespective of their current level of attainment, cultural background, race, gender or age.

It is also suitable for those with an interest in additional support needs.

It will be held on Tuesday May 5 from 8-8.30pm.

To register visit bit.ly/2S06tgb