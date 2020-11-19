Online event on algorithms to take place as part of STEM festival

An online event focusing on algorithms is to take place as part of a north-east STEM festival.

Wamberto Weber Vasconcelos, from Aberdeen University, will discuss Algorithms: What You Need To Know About Them tonight at 7pm as part of this year’s TechFest.

Algorithms are part of everyday life whether in recommending products or driving autonomous vehicles.

The live session, which is followed by a Q&A, will look at the historic and technical perspective on algorithms and address social and ethical issues.

The event is part of the TechFest Goes Digital public programme.

The annual festival is aiming to be the biggest and most ambitious digital science festival in Scotland this year.

Thanks to the digital format it has also gone global, with audiences, including school groups tuning in from countries around the world.

The festival began on November 5 and will continue until November 25

Admission to all events is free. For more information and to book, visit the TechFest website at www.techfestsetpoint.org.uk/