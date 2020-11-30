Online event for businesses to be held by Aberdeen firm

An Aberdeen firm will host an online event this week aimed at helping businesses work virtually.

Granite PR is working with RamBase to deliver a webinar which will focus on the need for rapid and cost-effective ways to keep businesses online during a crisis.

The event will focus on tools to allow businesses to continue effectively and will host a range of different speakers.

RamBase, a Norwegian-based company, will also be giving its advice, including on cloud systems which are accessible from anywhere.

Tony Flannagan of Rambase said: “The global pandemic has highlighted a greater awareness of how to steer a business through challenging times. However, for many businesses, the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a lack of effective ‘disaster planning’.

“When the pandemic hit, the immediate priorities for companies were ‘sticking plaster’ solutions to determine how to stay open, while accounting for the health and safety of employees. Now, there is need for a longer-term view which extends the ability of a business to function effectively beyond a traditional operation.”

Granite PR Managing Director Brett Jackson added: “The RamBase ethos of addressing new challenges with new solutions sits very much in line with our own outlook, therefore we are delighted to join forces to deliver what promises to be an interesting and engaging event.

“We hope that combining knowledge and networking in this collaborative, digital way will facilitate an event which stimulates the international learning and discussion for which our events have become known.”

The event will take place from 10.30am until noon on Wednesday, December 2.

To book a place, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/enabling-technology-for-business-continuity-in-2021-and-beyond-tickets-128729616749