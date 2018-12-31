Online enrolment for Aberdeen schools to start next month

Parents of children about to begin school in Aberdeen can enrol them online from early January.

Aberdeen City Council is changing the way parents apply for a school place to make it easier by introducing online applications for 2019.

All children who will reach the age of five on or before the start of the new session in August 2019 should start primary school in August 2019.

Children who reach the age of five after the start of the new school session but before the last day of February 2020 may also be enrolled for primary school in August 2019.

Parents of children who turn five after August 2019 but on or before February 29 2020, may choose not to enrol them at school until August 2020.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Children with August to December birthdays are not automatically entitled to an additional year of early learning and childcare and a place will only be provided when there is a sound educational reason to defer.

Requests are considered by a panel in February 2019.

Parents can also request early entry to primary school although children who are five after the February 2020 closing date are normally not admitted. The head teacher of the chosen school would consider early applications.

Nursery applications can still be made at schools.

The online application will be available from early January by visiting bit.ly/2RqeV9A